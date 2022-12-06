360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Trading Up 4.8%

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) shot up 4.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.14 and last traded at $17.81. 39,763 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,521,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, China Renaissance reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.80 target price on shares of 360 DigiTech in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

360 DigiTech Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.45. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.46.

360 DigiTech Cuts Dividend

360 DigiTech ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 13th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $582.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. 360 DigiTech’s dividend payout ratio is 16.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 44.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 7.5% during the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 10,652,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,559,000 after purchasing an additional 740,280 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 43.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 202,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 61,043 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 13.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,796,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,331,000 after purchasing an additional 211,816 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in 360 DigiTech during the third quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates financial technology platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. The company provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institution partners enabling financial institution partners to conduct customer acquisition, initial credit screening, advanced risk assessment, collection, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

