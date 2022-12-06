40,000 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Bought by Cartenna Capital LP

Cartenna Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 40,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,068,000. FedEx accounts for 2.4% of Cartenna Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in FedEx by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its position in FedEx by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in FedEx by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 71.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

FedEx Price Performance

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $2.83 on Tuesday, hitting $173.77. The company had a trading volume of 14,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,924. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $45.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $266.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 33.97%.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.