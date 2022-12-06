421,690 Shares in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Purchased by Deer Management Co. LLC

Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 421,690 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,000. 8X8 accounts for approximately 0.1% of Deer Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Deer Management Co. LLC owned about 0.35% of 8X8 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EGHT. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 228.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 832.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EGHT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on 8X8 from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on 8X8 from $6.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on 8X8 from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on 8X8 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.96.

Shares of EGHT stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $4.27. The company had a trading volume of 35,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,613,886. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09. 8×8, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $19.65.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 69.23% and a negative net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $187.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Sipes sold 19,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $93,633.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,056,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,069,073.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 44,749 shares of company stock valued at $195,307 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

