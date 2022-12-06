454,190 Shares in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Purchased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 454,190 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,955,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LUMN. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 14.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 112,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 14,415 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,156,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 8.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 518,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after acquiring an additional 41,575 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 19.7% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 19,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 99.6% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 28,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 14,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director T Michael Glenn bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 136,414 shares in the company, valued at $807,570.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Martha Helena Bejar purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,094.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director T Michael Glenn purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 136,414 shares in the company, valued at $807,570.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 37,500 shares of company stock worth $224,600 in the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LUMN. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Lumen Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Shares of LUMN opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $13.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.22.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.22). Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

