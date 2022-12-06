5,000 Shares in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Purchased by DCM Advisors LLC

DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 10,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 40.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RY shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Desjardins upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays started coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.09.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $98.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $83.63 and a 1-year high of $119.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.9832 per share. This represents a $3.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.02%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

