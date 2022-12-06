548 Shares in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Bought by Seaport Global Advisors LLC

Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 904.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,468,000 after buying an additional 62,576 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $525,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in United Therapeutics by 91.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $14,998,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total transaction of $2,220,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,078.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total value of $1,220,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,400,965.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total value of $2,220,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,078.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,930 shares of company stock valued at $26,864,920 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $273.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.62. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $158.38 and a one year high of $282.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.68 and a quick ratio of 9.39.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $1.34. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.92 million. Research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on UTHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.20.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Stories

