5,641 Shares in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Purchased by Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 80.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,804,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $242,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028,362 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,206,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $244,235,000 after acquiring an additional 166,010 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,092,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $200,390,000 after acquiring an additional 57,485 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 25.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,097,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,190,000 after acquiring an additional 221,893 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 7.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 977,968 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,787,000 after buying an additional 69,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

APAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.42.

Shares of APAM opened at $34.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.92. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $48.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.50%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

