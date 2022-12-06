6,054 Shares in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Acquired by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,782,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,104,462,000 after buying an additional 646,833 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,920,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,312,000 after buying an additional 196,837 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,171,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,963,000 after buying an additional 406,658 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 12.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,455,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,786,000 after buying an additional 1,176,183 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 3.6% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,204,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,150,000 after buying an additional 216,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

NYSE SLF opened at $46.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.97. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.96 and a 1 year high of $58.49. The company has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Sun Life Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.528 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 49.53%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sun Life Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

