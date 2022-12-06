66,484 Shares in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Purchased by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 66,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CION. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of CION Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CION Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CION Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CION Investment by 1,065.3% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of CION Investment by 115.3% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CION Investment from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

In other CION Investment news, CFO Keith S. Franz acquired 10,000 shares of CION Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,555. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $120,550. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CION Investment stock opened at $10.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.50. CION Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.83 and a fifty-two week high of $15.09. The company has a market capitalization of $561.51 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.00%.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

