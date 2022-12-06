72,007 Shares in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Acquired by Clearline Capital LP

Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 72,007 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,632,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRCY. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter worth $230,973,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,606,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,176 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 8,120.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,059,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,137,000 after buying an additional 1,046,294 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 218.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 720,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,425,000 after buying an additional 493,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 73.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 763,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,186,000 after buying an additional 324,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRCY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mercury Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.13.

In related news, EVP James Mitch Stevison sold 1,691 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $72,526.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,551,997.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP James Mitch Stevison sold 1,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $72,526.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,997.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Thomas Huber sold 2,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total transaction of $120,026.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,284.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MRCY stock opened at $51.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.57. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 858.17, a PEG ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.95. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $72.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

