Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 44.64%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect Academy Sports and Outdoors to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $48.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.71 and a 200-day moving average of $42.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $52.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Academy Sports and Outdoors

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ASO shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.70.

In other news, SVP Heather A. Davis sold 6,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $272,020.91. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,798,674.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 112,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $5,427,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,422,839.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Heather A. Davis sold 6,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $272,020.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,798,674.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,407 shares of company stock worth $5,704,626 in the last quarter. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 850,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,529,000 after buying an additional 459,085 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth about $447,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 15,599 shares during the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.