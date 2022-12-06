Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Trading Up 3.9%

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) was up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.29 and last traded at $16.26. Approximately 14,135 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 386,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.65.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACRS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.61.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, Director Andrew N. Schiff sold 14,540 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $247,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 488,381 shares in the company, valued at $8,302,477. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, Director Andrew N. Schiff sold 14,540 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $247,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 488,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,302,477. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew N. Schiff sold 7,700 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $123,277.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 626,755 shares in the company, valued at $10,034,347.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,639 shares of company stock worth $1,644,933. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRS. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 7,628 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 8,469 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

