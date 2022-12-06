Acuta Capital Partners LLC Decreases Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Acuta Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,574 shares during the period. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals makes up about 1.2% of Acuta Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Acuta Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARWR. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $563,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 236,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $677,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $31.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.15. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.81 and a twelve month high of $74.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 1.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $584,805.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,085. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARWR. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.