Acuta Capital Partners LLC Has $2.81 Million Stock Position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST)

Acuta Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 457,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,200 shares during the period. Milestone Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 1.6% of Acuta Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Acuta Capital Partners LLC owned about 1.53% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MIST. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,606 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 6,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 9,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Milestone Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider David Bharucha purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $32,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp bought 1,557,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.71 per share, with a total value of $13,564,483.66. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,315,102 shares in the company, valued at $37,584,538.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Bharucha purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $32,830.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,586,346 shares of company stock valued at $13,706,884. 10.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.8 %

MIST stock opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.61.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Milestone Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.

