Acuta Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Acuta Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) by 1,095.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Acuta Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTA. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 116.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 8,657 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $113,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 9,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on ENTA shares. Oppenheimer set a $50.00 price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.43.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $43.06 on Tuesday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.59 and a 1-year high of $82.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.85.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.10. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 141.31%. The company had revenue of $20.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.22) EPS. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

