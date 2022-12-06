Acuta Capital Partners LLC Makes New $98,000 Investment in Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)

Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Trevi Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Trevi Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Trevi Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Trevi Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 305.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 34,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Trevi Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $234,000.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TRVI shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVI opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.63. Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.70 and a quick ratio of 8.70.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. Equities analysts predict that Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is developing Haduvio, an oral extended-release formulation of nalbuphine, which is in phase IIb/III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

