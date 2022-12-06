Acuta Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 167,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,244,000. Arcus Biosciences accounts for 2.4% of Acuta Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RCUS. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $27,451,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 25.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,749,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,787,000 after acquiring an additional 557,988 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 23.0% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,912,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,464,000 after purchasing an additional 357,539 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 3,891.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 331,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 323,465 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 437,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,826,000 after acquiring an additional 190,527 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Arcus Biosciences Stock Performance

NYSE:RCUS opened at $33.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 0.70. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.74 and a 52-week high of $47.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RCUS. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.63.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 12,677 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $333,151.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 130,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,155.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Arcus Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.