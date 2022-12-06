Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,678 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the software company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,044,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 637,059 shares of the software company’s stock worth $233,005,000 after purchasing an additional 125,724 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $764,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $334.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $311.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.11. The company has a market cap of $155.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.26. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $675.21.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $425.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $405.42.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.