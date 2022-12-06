Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Hahn Capital Management LLC

Hahn Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,089 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,697 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 2.1% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $7,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 3.3 %

AMD traded down $2.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.21. The company had a trading volume of 799,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,963,024. The company has a market cap of $114.82 billion, a PE ratio of 44.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.88 and a 200-day moving average of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $156.73.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,108.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

