Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Shares Down 5.9%

Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) traded down 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.91 and last traded at $24.12. 8,291 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,296,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.62.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $667.43 million, a P/E ratio of 77.64 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.76.

Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.67 million during the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 22.10%. On average, analysts predict that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Laura Oliphant sold 3,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $93,832.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,870.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 69,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $1,804,971.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 608,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,748,520.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Laura Oliphant sold 3,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $93,832.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,870.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,081 shares of company stock valued at $4,382,992. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Aehr Test Systems by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form worldwide. Its products include ABTS system that is used in the production and qualification testing of packaged parts for lower power and higher power logic devices, as well as for common types of memory devices; and FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based power semiconductors, memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices.

