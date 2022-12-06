Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Stock Holdings Increased by Clearline Capital LP

Clearline Capital LP lifted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,581 shares during the quarter. Clearline Capital LP owned 0.13% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $4,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AJRD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the first quarter worth approximately $1,758,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 71.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 14.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,423,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Aerojet Rocketdyne Price Performance
Shares of AJRD opened at $53.84 on Tuesday. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.47 and a twelve month high of $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 46.41 and a beta of 0.58.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile
Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.
Further Reading
