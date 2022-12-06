Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Price Target Raised to €120.00

Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €114.00 ($120.00) to €120.00 ($126.32) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Aeroports de Paris in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Aeroports de Paris from €113.00 ($118.95) to €125.00 ($131.58) in a research note on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on Aeroports de Paris from €121.00 ($127.37) to €150.00 ($157.89) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Aeroports de Paris from €142.00 ($149.47) to €138.00 ($145.26) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Aeroports de Paris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €126.00 ($132.63) price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.17.

Get Aeroports de Paris alerts:

Aeroports de Paris Trading Up 24.8 %

Shares of AEOXF traded up $30.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 230. Aeroports de Paris has a 12-month low of $117.47 and a 12-month high of $154.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.59 and its 200 day moving average is $131.05.

Aeroports de Paris Company Profile

Aeroports de Paris SA owns and operates airports worldwide. The company operates through Aviation, Retail and Services, Real Estate, International and Airport Developments, and Other Activities segments. The Aviation segment offers security and airport safety services, such as security checkpoints, screening systems, aircraft rescue, and fire-fighting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aeroports de Paris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeroports de Paris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.