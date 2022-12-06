Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Holdings Lessened by VK Services LLC

VK Services LLC decreased its holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,858,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,258,134 shares during the quarter. Affirm accounts for about 5.0% of VK Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. VK Services LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Affirm worth $33,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 20.5% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Affirm by 37.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares in the last quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in Affirm during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFRM opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.08 and its 200 day moving average is $22.26. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $128.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 11.41 and a current ratio of 11.41.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.04). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 25.51% and a negative net margin of 45.24%. The business had revenue of $361.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.72 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $246,685.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,147 shares in the company, valued at $986,727.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AFRM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Affirm from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Affirm from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Affirm from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.89.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

