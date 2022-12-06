ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ageas SA/NV from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ageas SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ageas SA/NV from €37.00 ($38.95) to €34.00 ($35.79) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of ageas SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ageas SA/NV from €53.50 ($56.32) to €49.50 ($52.11) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ageas SA/NV currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.20.

ageas SA/NV Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGESY opened at $42.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.24. ageas SA/NV has a 1-year low of $33.91 and a 1-year high of $57.00.

ageas SA/NV Cuts Dividend

About ageas SA/NV

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $1.0198 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.99%. ageas SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.49%.

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

