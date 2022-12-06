Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Gap Down to $63.64

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $63.64, but opened at $61.49. Agilysys shares last traded at $60.86, with a volume of 231 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on AGYS shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Agilysys from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Agilysys Stock Down 2.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.88 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.72.

Insider Transactions at Agilysys

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $47.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.02 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $64,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,772,221.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilysys

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGYS. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 370.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

About Agilysys

(Get Rating)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, reservations management, and seat solutions to enhance guest experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.