Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Gap Down to $63.64

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $63.64, but opened at $61.49. Agilysys shares last traded at $60.86, with a volume of 231 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently weighed in on AGYS shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Agilysys from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Agilysys Stock Down 2.3 %
The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.88 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.72.
Insider Transactions at Agilysys
In other news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $64,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,772,221.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilysys
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGYS. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 370.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.
About Agilysys
Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, reservations management, and seat solutions to enhance guest experience.
Read More
