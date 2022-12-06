Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Down 4.8%

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $93.74 and last traded at $93.80. Approximately 31,193 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,190,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.51.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.70.

The company has a market cap of $60.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.49, for a total value of $253,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 217,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,104,116.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total value of $30,467,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,750,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,284,808.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.49, for a total value of $253,725.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 217,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,104,116.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 833,241 shares of company stock worth $93,845,333. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Airbnb by 326.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 243.8% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 181.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

