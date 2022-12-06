AirIQ (CVE:IQ) Stock Price Up 5.7%

AirIQ Inc. (CVE:IQ – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 1,243 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 18,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

AirIQ Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of C$8.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.27.

AirIQ (CVE:IQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.17 million during the quarter.

About AirIQ

AirIQ Inc provides wireless asset management and location services in Canada. The company also develops and operates telematics asset management system by digitized mapping, wireless communications, internet, and the global positioning system. Its web-based platform provides fleet operators and vehicle owners with a suite of asset management solutions to monitor, manage, and protect their assets.

