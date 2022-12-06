Aleph Zero (AZERO) Price Up 10.8% Over Last Week

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. One Aleph Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00005631 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Aleph Zero has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aleph Zero has a total market capitalization of $179.22 million and $852,625.95 worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Aleph Zero

Aleph Zero was first traded on January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 308,452,235 coins and its circulating supply is 187,315,086 coins. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org. Aleph Zero’s official message board is www.alephzero.org/blog. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aleph Zero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain platform based on a novel, peer-reviewed consensus protocol, AlephBFT. The consensus utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture as an intermediary data structure, resulting in a rapid time to finality. In the end, however, Aleph Zero is still a blockchain—not a DAG.The consensus is integrated into Substrate, an open framework built by Parity and the Polkadot developer community—however, it doesn’t make Aleph Zero a parachain, but rather an independent layer 1.”

