Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Purchased by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMLP. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,616,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 177.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 52,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 10,198 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 444,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,319,000 after acquiring an additional 8,214 shares during the period. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $861,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

AMLP stock opened at $39.17 on Tuesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $30.04 and a one year high of $42.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.75 and a 200-day moving average of $38.65.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

