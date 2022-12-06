Algorand Trading 1.7% Lower This Week (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. In the last week, Algorand has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.67 billion and approximately $50.49 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00001378 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00079844 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00059609 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000389 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00010334 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00025898 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000285 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005206 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000263 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,344,541,932 coins and its circulating supply is 7,121,151,505 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

