Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Allied Healthcare Products Trading Down 1.7 %

AHPI stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $4.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of -2.63. Allied Healthcare Products has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $6.70.

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative net margin of 19.82% and a negative return on equity of 70.44%. The company had revenue of $6.02 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allied Healthcare Products

Allied Healthcare Products Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AHPI Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.39% of Allied Healthcare Products at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.

Featured Stories

