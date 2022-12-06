Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (AFM) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 8th

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (LON:AFM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share on Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Stock Performance

Shares of AFM opened at GBX 490 ($5.97) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £558.43 million and a P/E ratio of 7,071.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 411.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 408.26. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting has a 1 year low of GBX 290 ($3.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 495.61 ($6.04).

Get Alpha Financial Markets Consulting alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting from GBX 480 ($5.85) to GBX 530 ($6.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Company Profile

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting and related services to the asset and wealth management, and insurance industries in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of benchmarking, operations and outsourcing, mergers and acquisitions integrations, investments, regulatory compliance and risk, distribution, digital transformation, investment guidelines, fintech and innovation, ETF and indexing, pension and retail investments, ESG and responsible investments, and insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Financial Markets Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.