Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is State Street Corp’s 5th Largest Position

State Street Corp reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,854,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 250,258 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.4% of State Street Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. State Street Corp owned about 0.08% of Alphabet worth $23,654,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 536,206.4% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 303,656 shares worth $20,129,470. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet Trading Down 0.4 %

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Alphabet to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.77.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $99.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $151.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.