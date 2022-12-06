Amaze World Price Tops $1.05 on Major Exchanges (AMZE)

Amaze World (AMZE) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 5th. Over the last seven days, Amaze World has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Amaze World has a market capitalization of $55.79 million and $696,626.52 worth of Amaze World was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amaze World token can currently be bought for approximately $1.05 or 0.00006143 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Amaze World alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $987.37 or 0.05820906 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.39 or 0.00503043 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,148.86 or 0.30332324 BTC.

Amaze World Token Profile

Amaze World’s genesis date was November 7th, 2021. Amaze World’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Amaze World is https://reddit.com/r/theamazeworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Amaze World is medium.com/@khushalim.uirpl/harnessing-the-power-of-blockchain-into-the-travel-industry-f8fcb52fa63e. Amaze World’s official website is amaze-world.com. Amaze World’s official Twitter account is @theamazeworld.

Buying and Selling Amaze World

According to CryptoCompare, “The Amaze World is designed to create a smooth travel booking experience that incorporates decentralized blockchain technology and reward incentives through AMZE tokens.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amaze World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amaze World should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amaze World using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Amaze World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amaze World and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.