AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Shares Down 8.6%

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) were down 8.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.77 and last traded at $6.81. Approximately 676,206 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 30,540,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMC shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. MKM Partners reduced their target price on AMC Entertainment to $0.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on AMC Entertainment from $1.20 to $1.10 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $3.72.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC Entertainment Trading Down 9.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.80 and a 200 day moving average of $5.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 114,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 10,501 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 99,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 15,841 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 106,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,226,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,852,000 after purchasing an additional 274,900 shares during the period. 27.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.