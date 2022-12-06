AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Shares Down 8.6%

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) were down 8.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.77 and last traded at $6.81. Approximately 676,206 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 30,540,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have commented on AMC shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. MKM Partners reduced their target price on AMC Entertainment to $0.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on AMC Entertainment from $1.20 to $1.10 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $3.72.
AMC Entertainment Trading Down 9.7 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.80 and a 200 day moving average of $5.84.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Entertainment
AMC Entertainment Company Profile
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AMC Entertainment (AMC)
- 3 Big Box Retail Bets for the Holidays
- How Long Does it Take to Become a Profitable Trader?
- Is Autozone Ready To Rally For Another Profitable Lap?
- Splunk is Suddenly Looking Like a Slam Dunk
- Can GlobalFoundries Be the U.S. Version of Taiwan Semi ?
Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.