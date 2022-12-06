American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) to Issue $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th.

American Assets Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. American Assets Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 168.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect American Assets Trust to earn $2.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.2%.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

American Assets Trust Stock Down 2.5 %

AAT stock opened at $27.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.08. American Assets Trust has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $39.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at American Assets Trust

AAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Assets Trust from $25.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Assets Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.49 per share, for a total transaction of $284,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,892,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,377,438.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.49 per share, for a total transaction of $284,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,892,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,377,438.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 87,324 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $2,356,874.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,942,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,387,656.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 177,324 shares of company stock valued at $4,868,975 in the last quarter. Insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Assets Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American Assets Trust by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,388,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,741,000 after purchasing an additional 310,320 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,170,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,172,000 after buying an additional 16,207 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 739,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,026,000 after buying an additional 22,724 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in American Assets Trust by 14.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 643,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,392,000 after buying an additional 82,543 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 426,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,661,000 after acquiring an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

About American Assets Trust

(Get Rating)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.