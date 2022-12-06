American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp reduced its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,680,046 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,423,161 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,407,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its position in American Express by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 154,748 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $21,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 6.1% during the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 20,727 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 2.3% in the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 14,895 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AXP. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on American Express from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Express from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.26.

NYSE:AXP opened at $158.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

