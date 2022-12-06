American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) PT Raised to $12.00

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Cowen from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

AOUT has been the subject of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday.

American Outdoor Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AOUT opened at $10.96 on Friday. American Outdoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $23.05. The stock has a market cap of $147.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 7.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.15.

Insider Activity at American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands ( NASDAQ:AOUT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $43.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.11 million. American Outdoor Brands had a negative net margin of 36.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Outdoor Brands news, Director Barry M. Monheit acquired 10,000 shares of American Outdoor Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $90,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,599.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barry M. Monheit purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $90,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,790 shares in the company, valued at $269,599.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 73,725 shares in the company, valued at $663,525. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 36,023 shares of company stock worth $324,676. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,334,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,707,000 after acquiring an additional 223,375 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,071,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,064,000 after acquiring an additional 14,477 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 13.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 786,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,329,000 after purchasing an additional 93,460 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 0.8% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 390,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP bought a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter worth $4,539,000. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

