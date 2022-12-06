Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Bought by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,649 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,073 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 356.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 202.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Ameris Bancorp Price Performance

ABCB stock opened at $50.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.15. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.22 and a fifty-two week high of $55.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $278.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.57 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 31.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $58,094.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,425 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,604.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ameris Bancorp news, insider William D. Mckendry sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $155,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,357.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $58,094.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,604.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James cut Ameris Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

About Ameris Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.