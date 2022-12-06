Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Grows Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,031 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up 0.7% of Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $271.59 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $281.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $259.71 and a 200 day moving average of $255.11.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 76.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays raised their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.48.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

