Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Has $1.47 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG stock opened at $228.45 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $325.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $221.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.69.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.