Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Has $875,000 Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,317,547,000 after buying an additional 4,367,157 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,219,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,651,311,000 after purchasing an additional 371,458 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,393,138,000 after purchasing an additional 189,762 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 62.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,343,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,642,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Chevron by 17.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,763,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,589,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chevron from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.84.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $174.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.44. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $110.73 and a one year high of $189.68. The stock has a market cap of $337.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

