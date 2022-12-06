Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 75,016 PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new stake in PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 75,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC owned 0.26% of PDS Biotechnology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,093,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,771,000 after acquiring an additional 79,025 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 665,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 220,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 435,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 313,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 37,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth $710,000. 18.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PDSB shares. Noble Financial lifted their price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology to $19.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, November 14th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

PDSB stock opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.76. PDS Biotechnology Co. has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a current ratio of 15.37.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

