Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Reduces Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 157,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the quarter. HealthEquity comprises about 2.7% of Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $9,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 1,464.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 108,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,635,000 after buying an additional 101,174 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 1.1% in the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 358,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 299.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 791,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,588,000 after purchasing an additional 593,172 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 92.5% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 84,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 40,529 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 8.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 302,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,634,000 after purchasing an additional 24,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

Shares of HQY opened at $67.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of -91.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.81. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $79.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.32.

Insider Activity at HealthEquity

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $206.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.40 million. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 7.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ian Sacks sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $1,807,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 126,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,148,479.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ian Sacks sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $1,807,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 126,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,148,479.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 4,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $299,594.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,475.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,648 shares of company stock valued at $3,355,690 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HQY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

HealthEquity Profile

(Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

