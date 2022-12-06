Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Suncor Energy (SU)

Suncor Energy (TSE: SU) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/5/2022 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$50.00 to C$51.00.

11/30/2022 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$55.00 to C$54.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/30/2022 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$58.00 to C$55.00.

11/30/2022 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$56.00 to C$53.00.

11/21/2022 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$60.00.

11/21/2022 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at CSFB from C$63.00 to C$60.00.

11/8/2022 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$50.00 to C$53.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/7/2022 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$49.00 to C$50.00.

11/4/2022 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$53.00 to C$54.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/19/2022 – Suncor Energy was given a new C$44.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/14/2022 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$53.00 to C$50.00.

10/13/2022 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$57.00 to C$56.00.

10/7/2022 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$65.00 to C$60.00.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

TSE SU opened at C$42.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$56.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$45.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$44.45. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of C$28.77 and a 1 year high of C$53.62.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.90%.

Insider Activity at Suncor Energy

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.27, for a total transaction of C$985,386.00.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

