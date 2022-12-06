Analysts Set AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) PT at $27.44

Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.44.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMCX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of AMC Networks to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Networks

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its position in AMC Networks by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in AMC Networks by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in AMC Networks by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in AMC Networks by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 55,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in AMC Networks by 412.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 66.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMC Networks Trading Down 2.4 %

About AMC Networks

AMCX opened at $18.76 on Thursday. AMC Networks has a 1-year low of $17.45 and a 1-year high of $44.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $806.30 million, a P/E ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.80.

(Get Rating)

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.