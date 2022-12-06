Analysts Set Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Price Target at $108.30

Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.30.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Xylem from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Xylem from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Xylem from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other Xylem news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $1,271,514.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,371.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Xylem Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XYL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the third quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 408.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the second quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 583.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

XYL opened at $112.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Xylem has a 1 year low of $72.08 and a 1 year high of $125.38. The firm has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.66, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.11.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Xylem’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

