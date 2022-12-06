Analyzing Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) and Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN)

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) and Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.2% of Arvinas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.8% of Palatin Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Arvinas shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of Palatin Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Arvinas and Palatin Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arvinas -225.34% -36.12% -17.39% Palatin Technologies -1,713.72% -169.74% -93.05%

Volatility and Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Arvinas has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Palatin Technologies has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Arvinas and Palatin Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arvinas $46.70 million 45.03 -$191.00 million ($4.76) -8.30 Palatin Technologies $1.47 million 23.18 -$36.20 million ($3.95) -0.92

Palatin Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Arvinas. Arvinas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Palatin Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Arvinas and Palatin Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arvinas 0 3 14 0 2.82 Palatin Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Arvinas currently has a consensus target price of $77.69, suggesting a potential upside of 96.63%. Palatin Technologies has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,269.86%. Given Palatin Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Palatin Technologies is more favorable than Arvinas.

Summary

Arvinas beats Palatin Technologies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC. The company has collaborations with Pfizer Inc., Genentech, Inc., F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., and Bayer AG. Arvinas, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

About Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder. It is also developing oral PL8177, a selective MC1r agonist peptide that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases. In addition, the company engages in the development of PL9643, a peptide melanocortin agonist active at multiple MCrs, including MC1r and MC5r for anti-inflammatory ocular indications, such as dry eye disease; and melanocortin peptides for diabetic retinopathy. Further, it is developing PL3994, a peptide mimetic molecule with amino acid mimetic structure and amino acids properties; and L8177, an oral peptide formulation for treatment of ulcerative colitis, which entered Phase 2 clinical trials. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.

