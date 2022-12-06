Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Stock Price Down 9.6%

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating)’s share price was down 9.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.50 and last traded at $8.66. Approximately 24,625 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,692,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.58.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVXL shares. Jonestrading upped their price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Anavex Life Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Anavex Life Sciences Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $701.64 million, a PE ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.53.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anavex Life Sciences
Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile
Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.
Further Reading
