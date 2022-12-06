Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Stock Price Down 9.6%

Posted by on Dec 6th, 2022

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXLGet Rating)’s share price was down 9.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.50 and last traded at $8.66. Approximately 24,625 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,692,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVXL shares. Jonestrading upped their price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Anavex Life Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Anavex Life Sciences Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $701.64 million, a PE ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anavex Life Sciences

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $589,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 528.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 102,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 85,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.93% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.