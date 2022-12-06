Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Stock Price Down 9.6%

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating)’s share price was down 9.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.50 and last traded at $8.66. Approximately 24,625 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,692,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVXL shares. Jonestrading upped their price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Anavex Life Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Anavex Life Sciences Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $701.64 million, a PE ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $589,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 528.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 102,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 85,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.93% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

