ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Shares Gap Down to $38.00

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.00, but opened at $37.05. ANI Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $37.23, with a volume of 355 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ANIP shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.
ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.52 and a 200 day moving average of $33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.05.
Institutional Trading of ANI Pharmaceuticals
ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.
